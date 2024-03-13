The full line-up of Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival ‘Glastonwick’ has now been announced. This year’s event will once again be held within the rolling Sussex downland countryside at Church Farm, Coombes, West Sussex, BN15 0RS. The three day festival will take place from Friday 31st May – Sunday 2nd June 2024. ‘Glastonwick’ 2024 will be the 27th physical event (or 29th if you count online ones).

The ‘Glastonwick’ site is a mere 10 miles west of Brighton & Hove and is literally up from the main traffic lights north of Shoreham Airport. You will be pleased to learn that there are camping options available on site.

For ‘Glastonwick’ 2024 there will be an impressive selection of 60+ beers from small independent breweries local and national, many of them brewed specially for the event! There will also be local cider and perry, good food with vegetarian options and, of course, the legendary convivial Glastonwick atmosphere.

Here’s the Glastonwick 2024 lineup which as always will be compered by Attila the Stockbroker:

Friday 31st May 6pm – midnight:

East Town Pirates – Ipswich’s finest buccaneers

TV Smith – Adverts, then everything

Dakka Skanks – Incredible ska

The Antipoet

Fractured – Angular and melodic

Saturday 1st June 12 noon – midnight:

Merry Hell – Majestic melodious multitude from Wigan

Bedford Celts

The Menstrual Cramps – Queer Bristol punks

Rory McLeod – Rhythmic storyteller (& more)

Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores – Melody and fire

Anti Social Worker – Grime Poet

Garden Gang – Bubblegum glam punk watering can from Munich

Jess Silk – Radical songwriter genius

Shotgun Marmalade – Black Country Clash

Steve Tasane – Angry compassionate wordsmith

Janine Booth – Poetry from the margins

Sunday 2nd June 12 noon – 6pm:

Nasty Fishmonger – Dance frenzy folk punk

John Otway – Ever present lunatic

Brian Bilston & Henry Normal – Some Poetry, perhaps?

Daffodildos – Punk riot

Shoreham Chamber Choir – Early music on a Sunday afternoon

Ticket options are now on sale – find yours HERE.

Further details can be located on the event’s official website, which is located HERE. There are more details about this event on the ‘Glastonwick’ group Facebook page.