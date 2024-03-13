The full line-up of Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival ‘Glastonwick’ has now been announced. This year’s event will once again be held within the rolling Sussex downland countryside at Church Farm, Coombes, West Sussex, BN15 0RS. The three day festival will take place from Friday 31st May – Sunday 2nd June 2024. ‘Glastonwick’ 2024 will be the 27th physical event (or 29th if you count online ones).
The ‘Glastonwick’ site is a mere 10 miles west of Brighton & Hove and is literally up from the main traffic lights north of Shoreham Airport. You will be pleased to learn that there are camping options available on site.
For ‘Glastonwick’ 2024 there will be an impressive selection of 60+ beers from small independent breweries local and national, many of them brewed specially for the event! There will also be local cider and perry, good food with vegetarian options and, of course, the legendary convivial Glastonwick atmosphere.
Here’s the Glastonwick 2024 lineup which as always will be compered by Attila the Stockbroker:
Friday 31st May 6pm – midnight:
East Town Pirates – Ipswich’s finest buccaneers
TV Smith – Adverts, then everything
Dakka Skanks – Incredible ska
The Antipoet
Fractured – Angular and melodic
Saturday 1st June 12 noon – midnight:
Merry Hell – Majestic melodious multitude from Wigan
Bedford Celts
The Menstrual Cramps – Queer Bristol punks
Rory McLeod – Rhythmic storyteller (& more)
Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores – Melody and fire
Anti Social Worker – Grime Poet
Garden Gang – Bubblegum glam punk watering can from Munich
Jess Silk – Radical songwriter genius
Shotgun Marmalade – Black Country Clash
Steve Tasane – Angry compassionate wordsmith
Janine Booth – Poetry from the margins
Sunday 2nd June 12 noon – 6pm:
Nasty Fishmonger – Dance frenzy folk punk
John Otway – Ever present lunatic
Brian Bilston & Henry Normal – Some Poetry, perhaps?
Daffodildos – Punk riot
Shoreham Chamber Choir – Early music on a Sunday afternoon
Ticket options are now on sale – find yours HERE.
Further details can be located on the event’s official website, which is located HERE. There are more details about this event on the ‘Glastonwick’ group Facebook page.
