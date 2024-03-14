Brighton and Hove Albion could progress to the quarter finals of the Europa League but need one of the most astonishing results in the history of the club.

After a 4-0 thrashing at the Stadio Olimpico a week ago, it would take little short of a miracle for the Seagulls to overcome the first leg deficit at the Amex tonight (Thursday 14 March).

Adam Lallana and Bart Verbruggen are due to start for Albion alongside Danny Welbeck in a match that is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.

In some ways, Albion have nothing to lose. Roberto de Zerbi is still missing several key players although Billy Gilmour is named on the teamsheet, as is Tariq Lamptey.

Pascal Gross, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra also all feature in the starting line up, with Jan Paul van Hecke and skipper Lewis Dunk in the heart of the Albion defence.

The 12 subs include the likes of Ansu Fati, Evan Ferguson, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba and Facundo Buonanotte.

The Albion injury list includes Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood.

The visitors are missing the injured Romelu Lukaku, one of the scorers in the first leg, who is suffering from a recurring hip problem.

Paulo Dybala, who opened the scoring a week ago, is on the bench, reportedly not fully fit. But the other two goal scorers – Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante – are named in the Roma starting XI.