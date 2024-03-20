Almost all the governors have resigned from a troubled Brighton school while the staff have raised a collective grievance, according to an email from a teacher.

The school – Homewood College – was rated inadequate by the education watchdog Ofsted and placed into “special measures” with a view to becoming an academy.

But two years on, the Department for Education (DfE) has been unable to find a permanent academy sponsor to take over the school from Brighton and Hove City Council.

Beckmead Trust, a multi-academy trust based in London, was brought in to provide support for Homewood, in Queensdown School Road, Brighton.

But the email sent by a teacher today (Tuesday 19 March) criticised the arrangement at the special school which caters for pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The email said: “Beckmead leadership in school has no capacity to keep staff safe. Beckmead support is not working. Beckmead leadership in this school is causing staff to be ill.

“Staff absence has increased with mental health being cited as a reason. Work related stress is not being addressed.”

A number of people involved with the school said that the “inadequate” rating from Ofsted and the “academy order” that followed – with no willing sponsor – had made a bad situation worse.

And with no change in the school’s Ofsted rating, the council has been looking at other ways to provide for the dozens of children who are no longer in a mainstream school.

At the end of last month, councillors agreed to spend £400,000 on refurbishing St George’s House, in Dyke Road, Brighton, which was used by the council’s “pupil referral unit” until last July and is currently empty.

The former pupil referral unit is expected to take secondary pupils with education, health and care plans (EHCP) linked to SEMH needs who would otherwise have gone to Homewood College.

The council also said that it had no plans to send any more pupils to Homewood College, placing the school on the path to closure.

One Homewood insider said that the governors had been “placed in an impossible position” and that “the most vulnerable children in the city are being let down by this”.

Another said that the children were some of the “hardest to reach” while the Ofsted report said: “Pupils’ behaviour is often chaotic and sometimes violent.”

The watchdog also said that only a small number of pupils went into school daily and that staff did not have the skills they needed to support children with very complex needs. To read more, click here.

The email sent today went to former governors, some senior council officials, the leader of the council and the three MPs for Brighton and Hove.

It said: “A collective grievance has been raised and been ignored. There are two serious whistleblowing concerns regarding safeguarding and health and safety. These have not been investigated.

“These concerns don’t just go away because you choose to ignore them. There is no governing body in place so staff require confirmation of who is now investigating these. We will repeat again, staff in this school are not safe.”

Shortly afterwards, PLMR Ltd, a Westminster public relations firm, emailed a statement on behalf of Homewood College.

It said: “We would like to thank the former governors for their work supporting Homewood over the last few months and years.

“School governors are unpaid volunteers and we are extremely grateful to them for the time and expertise they have given us.

“We are working closely with colleagues at Brighton and Hove local authority and expect to have new governors appointed shortly as part of a new interim executive board.

“We will provide an update on this in due course.”