One of Britain’s most influential bands returns to the road in November 2024, as Deep Purple bring the ‘=1 More Time Tour’ to the UK.

They will be shaking the walls of UK arenas, lighting up Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow with an explosive lineup of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock, spanning half a century.

Fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations and accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, the maestro on keyboards Don Airey, and the sensational guitarist Simon McBride, Deep Purple guarantees a musical journey like no other. Since joining the band in 2022, Simon McBride has already played to Deep Purple audiences totalling more than half a million people.

Selling over 100 million records and laying the ground for hard rock and metal, the band continue to tour arenas the world over and release hit albums. Their last studio album, 2020’s ‘Whoosh!’ was their highest charting in 46 years, making Number 4 in UK Album charts.

Combining ‘Now WHAT?!’ (2013) and ‘Infinite’ (2017) and “Whoosh” (2020), Deep Purple returned as one of the best-selling hard rock bands around, with sales exceeding one million copies.

They have been touring the globe consistently since forming in 1968, travelling through rock genres and line ups to become a British institution. A measure of their influence can be seen in their fans, who count Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and Metallica among their most ardent numbers.

Hit songs ‘Hush’, ‘Black Night’, ‘Speed King’ ‘Fireball’ and ‘Smoke On The Water’ helped define heavy rock, riffs and all. They remain true to the band’s origins and their ever-forging future.

Joining Deep Purple on their UK leg are the irreplaceable 90’s indie-rock legends Reef, making each stop on the tour an unmissable event for rock fans everywhere.

=1 MORE TIME tour dates:

Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Wednesday 6th November: London, The O2

Thursday 7th November: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10th November: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow, Friday 22nd March. Grab yours HERE.

