A developer has submitted a fourth bid to convert a pub whch closed after a mass brawl and stabbing into flats.

Hala Management’s first application to convert the Montpelier Inn into homes was refused because it would lead to the loss of a community facility.

It then put in a second application which included a commercial unit at the ground floor, but was withdrawn after strong opposition from neighbours.

In the meantime, Brighton and Hove City Council implemented a policy which requires applicants to demonstrate they have marketed pubs for sale or lease – as a pub – at a reasonable rate with no interest for two years before a change of use will be granted.

So when Hala again submitted plans for a 100% residential scheme again, these were refused because of the two-year marketing policy.

Hala Management is now able to show it has marketed the pub without success for the full two years, and is trying again to convert the building into just flats.

The application, written by Lewis & Co Planning, says: “Following on from the pub’s closure, the site was placed on the open market and was purchased by the applicant in April 2021.

“The pub continues to be offered on the open market and local residents have expressed their strong concerns to the council over the fact the site continues to be marketed as a pub.

“Given the pub’s history of social problems, local residents’ wishes for the site to be put into fully residential use and the fact there are a large number of other pubs within easy walking distance, it is considered that the permanent closure of the pub is the most appropriate use for the site.”

The Montpelier Inn was ordered to shut for three months after a man was stabbed there on 4 November 2020, leaving him in hospital for several weeks.

Sussex Police asked the council to revoke its licence, and a panel subsequently heard the pub had a sideline in hard drugs.

Within weeks, the Grade II listed pub was put up for sale for £900,000 by its owners Stonegate, to the relief of neighbours.

It was sold in April 2021 to Hala Management Ltd, owned by property developer Essam Barakat.