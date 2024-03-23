A motorcyclist crashed into a restaurant in Brighton this morning (Saturday 23 March).

Police and two fire engines were sent to the scene at Wagamama, in North Road, in the North Laine area of Brighton.

The restaurant window was damaged close to the entrance doors on the North Road side of the building.

Sussex Police said: “This was a single vehicle minor collision only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant was due to open at 11am but remained closed throughout lunchtime.

Part of the pavement was cordoned off by the wreckage of the motorbike.