A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman by poisoning her at a property in Peacehaven.

Police and medics responded to a report that a woman was in medical distress at the property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, yesterday (Monday 25 March).

Sussex Police said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said that a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance.

He remained in custody, police said today.

The force also said that the man and the woman were known to each other.

And, police added, her next of kin had been informed.

Inquiries are continuing as police investigate the circumstances of the woman’s death.

