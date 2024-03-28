When two disabled parking bays were removed from Gardner Street, more were created in neighbouring Regent Street as a mitigating measure, according to Brighton and Hove City Council.

One of the bays in Gardner Street was eventually restored for part of the week after a disabled resident had been left trapped at home for almost a year.

But now the council wants to scrap five of the eleven dedicated disabled parking bays in Regent Street. Instead, they are to be converted into income-generating pay parking bays.

BADGE (Brighton Access for Disabled Groups) asked about the proposed changes when Brighton and Hove City Council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee met on Tuesday (26 March).

We were extremely disappointed with the response to our questions – not least since we previously met with the chair of this committee and the equalities lead for this administration.

On that occasion, we discussed the historical and ongoing difficulties around parking and access to the heart of our vibrant city for disabled people who rely on a car or wheelchair accessible vehicle to get out and about.

The original report on the Gardner Street traffic regulation order (TRO-22-2022) contained a clear recognition that existing disabled access needed to improve – in paragraph 4.2 of agenda item 55 on page 445.

It said that even if the Gardner Street closure didn’t proceed, officers “recommend continuing with the installation of the additional disabled parking bays (in Regent Street) to create better disabled parking provision and allow blue badge holders better access to facilities in the North Laine area”.

The council’s report also acknowledged that the double yellow lines in Regent Street were a popular central parking option for blue badge holders – the badge allows parking on double yellows for up to three hours – but commercial vehicles often obstructed them.

So they were converted into designated and protected disabled parking bays to create a formal parking solution to improve access to this part of Brighton.

The solution recognised the fact that pay bays, which can, in theory, be used by blue badge holders, are often inaccessible to those who are eligible for a blue badge.

A standard parking bay is 5m in length while a designated disabled bay is 6.6m. This is because a blue badge holder may, for example, need to be certain of being able to drop a ramp to get in and out of their vehicle or have clear space around the boot to hoist a chair in and out.

And they also rely on the fundamental premise of disabled parking bays being as close as possible to their destination.

The response to our request to retain these disabled parking bays was that “the demand will be monitored” together with a request for data from us.

This approach is fundamentally flawed. It’s impossible to monitor disabled bays that are no longer there.

Blue badge holders have told us that if their chances of finding a disabled bay are halved then they may not even bother to go into this part of Brighton because it’s so disappointing to have to give up and go back home.

The need was already established in a November 2022 committee report – and this was the reason for the bays being installed in the first place – and it was agreed by this same committee.

But the response on Tuesday places an unreasonable “burden of proof” on blue badge holders to prove that we need disabled parking bays.

The same demand for proof isn’t asked of drivers who are “not disabled”. Nor has the council provided any specific evidence that supports the demand for pay bays from “not disabled” drivers.

This is an unreasonable and potentially discriminatory approach and an ignorance that the introduction of the Accessible City Strategy is designed to stamp out.

The “data” is that there are 13,500 blue badge holders in Brighton and Hove – as well as visitors – who need more than a fair crack at being able to find accessible parking that they can use.

That’s the whole point of the blue badge scheme – it’s a reasonable adjustment under the Equalities Act, designed to promote inclusion.

Now the council has decided that it’s reasonable to halve blue badge holders’ chances of finding a bay. One of our members who complained was even told that “officers are unable to determine which proposals may or may not impact disabled bay users”.

The removal of a run of disabled bays in the heart of Brighton – specifically installed for blue badge holders – is only going to affect disabled bay users.

So the proposal demonstrates a worrying lack of understanding, application or “care” of inclusive practice and of the council’s own Accessible City Strategy.

We also don’t understand why the council didn’t take the opportunity to discuss their plans openly with us.

We give up our own time to attend regular meetings of the Disabled Car Users Advisory Group (DCUAG), hosted by Possability People, along with council officers from the blue badge and transport infrastructure teams.

We have always found these meetings to be productive and collaborative. The DCUAG was the obvious forum for the council to highlight its intention and to assess the impact on our blue badge community.

This is one of the fundamental principles of the Accessible City Strategy – to engage early and transparently with disability stakeholders.

The Accessible City Strategy was launched and lauded in July 2023. On the opening page it states: “‘Increasing equality’ is a central principle in how we plan, finance, deliver, commission and review our services.

“We also take a leading role in seeking to increase equality, inclusion and fairness in the city.

“Our commitment to equality and inclusion is unwavering even with the financial challenges we face.

“Our aspiration is for a more equal city where no one is left behind and where everyone shares in the city’s prosperity and is respected.”

BADGE invites the administration and new chief executive Jess Gibbons to read the Accessible City Strategy, overlay the fundamental inclusion principles, listen to their equalities officers, who have already raised their concerns, and agree to keep these disabled bays in place.

To remove them is to fail to live up to the council’s own commitment to “increase equality, inclusion and fairness in the city”.

Pippa Hodge is a founder member of BADGE (Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere).