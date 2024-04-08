Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – Formed in 1995 by Makoto Kawabata at the same time as the Acid Mothers Temple Soul Collective. The group released its debut album in 1997 on PSF Records (Japan), and it was selected as one of the year’s best albums in The Wire magazine (UK). In 1998 the group played their first tours of the US and Europe. Since then the group has released a huge number of albums on labels from many different countries. As of 2017, the group has released around 100 albums. Every year since 1998, they have toured extensively in the US and Europe, and more recently have started performing around Oceania, South America, Asia and in Japan too.

The group has performed in collaboration with many musicians including psychedelic originators Gong and Guru Guru, Damo Suzuki (ex. Can), Simeon (Silver Apples), Nik Turner (Hawkwind), Geoff Leigh (ex. Henry Cow) and the Occitanian trad singer Rosina de Peira. Japanese collaborators have included Afrirampo, Tatsuya Yoshida (Ruins), Maso Yamazaki (Masonna), Seiichi Yamamoto (Boredoms), Jun Kuriyama (ex.The Ox), Tenniscoats and many others.

To begin with the group had a floating line-up with contributions from many members of the AMT Soul Collective. But as tours became more frequent, the group began to coalesce around a core touring line-up. Other bands were created with Acid Mothers Temple as part of their name (AMT & The Cosmic Inferno, AMT SWR, AMT & The Space Paranoid, Acid Mothers Gong, Acid Mothers Guru Guru, etc.), but AMT & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. has continued to function as the mothership and main lineage for all our activities.

In 2016, 21 years since the group’s founding, there was a major shift in the line-up and “Next Generation” was added to the name. “We now view the first 20 years as chapter one in our story, and we are now turning the page to start chapter two”. The current touring line-up is: Makoto Kawabata, Hiroshi Higashi, Nani Satoshima, Wolf and Jyonson Tsu since 2018.

The outfit have announced that they will be playing live in Brighton on Thursday 9th May, where they will be entertaining folk at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road. The gig has been organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters and tickets can be found HERE and HERE.

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.:

Kawabata Makoto – guitar, synthesizer, speed guru

Higashi Hiroshi – synthesizer, theremin, harp, fishing rod

Jyonson Tsu :- vocal, guitar, bouzouki, midnight whistler

Satoshima Nani – drums, another dimension

Wolf – bass, space & time

acidmothers.com