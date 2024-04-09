A transwoman who told two high-profile gender critical campaigners she would rip their eyes out and kill them has been spared jail.

Layla Le Fey, 44, sent four violent and threatening tweets to Helen Joyce and Kellie Jay Keen last year.

In March, she told Joyce: “God how I would love to just rip your eyes out, chop your hands off, and carve your face up really badly.”

She also tweeted to Keen, also known as Posie Parker: “Hello Posie Parker, I’m a trans woman and I’m not ashemaed to admit I’d be happy to physically kick the s**t out of you pull your eyes out and break your spine I live in Portslade

The same day she tweeted: “I’d love to see a misgynist psychopatch brutally and horifically kills Kelly Jay Minshall I’d be happy to do it.”

And in June, she tweeted: “Does anyone remember when someone published Kellie Jay Keen’s address I’d be interested in setting fire to her house with her in it.”

In statements read out to the court, both women said they were used to receiving abuse on social media, but when they discovered Le Fey’s violent past, it made them take the threats seriously.

Le Fey, of George Williams Mews, Portslade, was convicted in 2020 of threatening a cashier at Budgens in Queens Road, Brighton, with a claw hammer.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Dr Joyce said: “I’m used to robust and unpleasant debate online. I never get into back and forths and accept that other people have the right to criticise what I say.

“But seeing the things they were expressing, describing to me how much he would enjoy cutting me, is something else altogether.”

Le Fey’s tweet to her was made in reply to her pinned tweet from 2022 announcing the publication of her book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality.

Dr Joyce said that since seeing the tweet, she had been more careful about accepting speaking engagements and how she made her way to and from public events.

Mrs Keen’s statement said: “A violent male committed a crime – no matter how I’m affected, his punishment should be based on his words and his intentions.

“This has had a far greater impact on my husband and family. I’m battle weary and anticipate very little justice as so many men have sought to silence me.”

She said she wanted the court to record that the offences had been committed by a man.

Prosecuting, David Holman requested retraining orders preventing Le Fey from contacting either women, posting about them on social media or attending any talks where Dr Joyce is present.

After hearing Mr Holman read out the victim impact statements, Le Fey told her solicitor, Cathy Walker: “He’s referring to me as a man – that’s hate speech.”

Defending, Ms Walker said: “Miss Le Fey found the comments made by these particular people to be incredibly and provocatively violent against transwomen and that as a result of that there’s considerable violence against transwomen on a daily basis.

“That’s something that Miss Le Fey experiences – she’s rebuked, she had names called to her from cars almost on a daily basis.

“One of the previous articles posted by Kellie Jay Keen said armed men should be put in women’s toilets to shoot transwomen.

“It appeared to her women’s campaigners and other parties are able to make comments online against transwomen, inciting violence and hatred and trying to prevent transwomen’s rights, and that was where that frustration spilled over into making those comments.

“They’re not acceptable of course. She now understands she cannot make threats online, that they may perceive to be genuine threats and that’s what they say they thought those comments were.”

Chair of the bench Ian Goodwin said: “All of these offences are very serious because the victims have taken the comments and threats to be genuine and as a result they have altered their lifestyle to protect themselves and their families.”

Le Fey was given two 10 week prison sentences, to run consecutively but each suspended for 18 months, for two of the public communications offences she was charged for.

She was also given ten weeks for each other other two offences, to run consecutively to the other two, and also suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £154 and to carry out 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Mr Goodwin granted the restraining orders for a period of 18 months.