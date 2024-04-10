North Street is to stay closed until at least Friday lunchtime as builders work to make Boots’ roof safe.

A cordon around the building on the corner of North Street and Queens Road has been in place since yesterday lunchtime.

Since then, traffic has been diverted along the seafront and through North Laine due to the roof being damaged in Storm Kathleen.

Brighton and Hove City Council says that Boots are engaging contractors and agreeing a timescale to make the roof secure but that bad weather could delay the urgent repairs.

Businesses in the immediate area of the cordon will be asked to remain closed to protect their customers and staff.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “The strong winds during Storm Kathleen earlier this week has caused damage to Boots roof requiring the closure of North Street in order to undertake urgent repairs.

“We wish to thank residents and businesses for their continued cooperation and patience while this is underway.

“We are working with Boots who are responsible for making the roof structure secure. They have told us that they are engaging contractors and the timescale is being agreed today.

“We’ve stressed to Boots the urgency of these repairs and of re-opening the roads affected for pedestrians, bus passengers and businesses.”

The council says the risk of materials becoming detached and falling onto the road below is a “very real and serious hazard” to pedestrians and vehicles.

A statement from the council says it has reiterated to Boots the need for the closure period to be kept to an absolute minimum.

Boots will deploy personnel to provide guidance to residents and visitors on alternative routes and facilitating urgent access.

A Boots spokesperson said: “The Boots store on North Street in Brighton remains open for customers via the Queens Road entrance.

“We are working hard to resolve the roofing issue, which was caused by high winds in the area as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Affected residents and local businesses are to be updated by letter this afternoon.

Most of Brighton and Hove Buses’ routes will be diverted as a result. The affected services are:

