A former police chief inspector has been found not guilty of misconduct in public office after he was accused of forming a sexual relationship with a junior officer.

Detective Chief Inspector David Rolls, known as Will, was cleared by a jury at Lewes Crown Court after a five-day trial.

The 46-year-old officer had faced a claim of having the affair with the officer who was described as being “vulnerable” and struggling with her mental health.

He was serving with Sussex Police at the time but resigned from the force in March last year.

Rolls had denied the allegation and told the court that it was a “fantasy”.

Sussex Police said that internal misconduct proceedings would now be “progressed”.

The force said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s professional standards department should be conducted.

“Criminal charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service last year.

“Now the criminal investigation has concluded, the force will progress internal misconduct proceedings.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “It was important that this case was decided by a jury and we are grateful to those members of the jury who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.

“We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to.

“We are aware that such cases impact not only the people involved within the investigation but also those reading or following the trials in the media.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to thank all those who assisted with the case and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”