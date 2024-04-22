DEADLETTER are today announcing their debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’ (13th September via SO Recordings) and sharing lead single ‘Mere Mortal’ alongside a raft of new UK and EU headline tour dates.

‘Mere Mortal’ makes for some introduction to the band’s debut album proper. Contorting, elastic basslines and stuttering, angular guitar motifs are punctuated with impulsive saxophone that together forge a song full of intention from the embers of personal tragedy, after the suicide of a close friend. Produced by famed British producer Jim Abbiss (Arctic Monkeys, Adele), it’s a model introduction to an album of exploratory art-punk that brews malevolent atmospheres and searches darkened corridors for clarity amongst the cacophony of chaos.

Lead singer Zac Lawrence says about the song: “Though Mere Mortal was written in the wake of personal tragedy, its intention is not to convey the sentiment of subjective grief, but to act as an undoubtedly relatable tale of loss and longing for all those who themselves have been faced with and have had to navigate the confusing, painful landscape that bereavement leaves one confronted by.”

Hear ‘Mere Mortal’ on streaming services HERE and watch the video HERE.

Pre-order debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’ HERE.

DEADLETTER are:

Alfie Husband – Drums

George Ullyott – Bass

Poppy Richler – Saxophone

Sam Jones – Guitar

Will King – Guitar

Zac Lawrence – Vocals

Pre-order Hysterical Strength from the DEADLETTER store to access pre-sale tickets for November’s UK tour. General on sale begins 10:00am BST on Friday 26th April.

DEADLETTER ‘Hysterical Strength’ 2024 UK headline tour dates:

06 Nov – Thekla, Bristol

07 Nov – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

08 Nov – Band on the Wall, Manchester

09 Nov – Stylus LUU, Leeds

10 Nov – St Lukes, Glasgow

12 Nov – The Cluny, Newcastle

13 Nov – Crookes Social Club, Sheffield

14 Nov – Chalk, Brighton

16 Nov – Electric Brixton, London

linktr.ee/_deadletter