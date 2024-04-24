Here to remind us of our insatiable, adolescent appetite for music, Art Brut are back together.

What started as a break-up album and turned into an ‘in-love record’, ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ is a collection of post-punk, poppy bangers that recall the distinctive sound that burst out of the Berlin-based band back in 2005. It’s been seven years since the group’s last LP and sees Argos’ self-referential, sincere narrative shape into poignant reflections of encompassing a youthful heart in a world that perpetually forces us to grow up.

Argos was careful to “live a life” before attempting a new album. “I moved to Berlin, I nearly died with Peritonitis. I was in hospital for a bit. I had a son; I had a relationship that broke up. I wrote a comic, a memoir, a musical and had a one man show,” he says. “I don’t want to be that band who writes the sort of songs like I don’t like touring; touring is really boring. I think we needed a rest so some stuff could happen to me, to fill me up.”

Produced by award-winning folk musician Jim Moray, ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ is Art Brut at their pop band best. Argos recorded his vocals in one or two takes, channeling the sporadic nature of his live performances while hand claps and ad-libbed jokes and howls produce a raw and authentic work. Morphing almost any mundane experience into a hilariously candid anecdote – whether it’s watching hipsters eat falafel on ‘Good Morning Berlin’, planning a better diet after a health scare on ‘Hospital!’ or dodging a train ticket inspector on ‘Schwarzfahrer’– ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ is testament to the frontman’s unconventional approach to finding inspiration in just about anything.

“It’s not a game over, I got an extra life, I was born again, in a pure white light,” Argos trills on album opener, ‘Hooray!’, sparking an exuberant return to an industry where, if we’re honest, Art Brut never really fit in. On ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’, Art Brut are creating anthems for outcasts.

With the departure of Jasper Future and Mikey Breyer, Art Brut are now made up of founding members Argos, Ian Catskilkin and Freddy Feedback while Toby Macfarlaine joins on guitar and Charlie Layton joins on drums. “I’ve known Charlie forever,” Argos explains. “He’s also the drummer for The Wedding Present but we always wanted to be in a band together since we were kids. Now it’s been about 25 years of knowing each other, he’s finally in our group. Toby plays bass for Graham Coxon normally, he’s in the band cos he’s an amazing guitar player and I love him. Ian found him and I looked at his twitter feed to see what he was about and he had posted ‘A Day in the Life of Vivian Stanshall’ from the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah band. I was like yeah perfect! he’s in!’’

Argos describes Art Brut as “a democracy”, with the new line-up adding new ideas to the pot. “Toby and Charlie both rock the f*ck out which is what I like,” he adds. “‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ is a bit more back to basics Art Brut. It’s sort of the record I was trying to make after the first record and we didn’t quite succeed. I think I’m more confident now and I know what I want. Not being mean about our other records but it’s a poppy punk record which is what I wanted to do. I think speaking is a more honest way of getting what I want”.

Looking forward…Art Brut have announced that they will be releasing ‘A Record Collection, Reduced To A Mixtape’ on 5th July. This being the first comprehensive career retrospective of Art Brut since the ‘Top Of The Pops’ album in 2014, this compilation brings together the best and most well-known tracks from the catalogue.

The art-rockers’ double LP set includes tracks taken from the albums ‘Bang Bang Rock And Roll’, ‘It’s A Bit Complicated’, ‘Art Brut vs Satan’, ‘Brilliant! Tragic!’, ‘We Are Scientists Art Brut International’ and rare live and alternate takes, compiled by the band. Pre-order your copy HERE.

In support of the release Art Brut have announced a few UK and German tour dates. One of these being here in Brighton on Sunday 27th October at the Concorde 2. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 26th April from HERE and HERE.

