A Brighton teenager is due to be sentenced for creating a detailed plan to carry out a terror attack at a synagogue in Hove.

Mason Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was convicted by a jury of having an article connected with the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The teenager had previously admitted five counts of having material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism as well as five offences of sharing terrorist publications.

The 19-year-old neo-Nazi had shared right-wing videos and had bomb instruction manuals, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Reynolds was convicted by a jury by a 10-2 majority at Winchester Crown Court in April of preparing an act of terrorism at the synagogue in Hove.

Today (Friday 14 June), he is due to be sentenced at the same Hampshire court by the trial judge, Dame Juliet May, known as Mrs Justice May.

After the jury’s verdict, the CPS said that Reynolds had “praised attacks by far-right terrorists”, adding: “Reynolds created a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue in Hove.

“Following a police search of his home, various devices were found which had been used to store or share material, including an iPhone and USB drives.

“He was also found to be the administrator of a Telegram channel which shared far-right extremist, anti-semitic and racist views, as well as manuals on bomb building and how to 3D print firearms.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS counter-terrorism and special crime division, said: “Mason Reynolds sought to spread hate and encourage acts of terrorism.

“Today’s guilty verdict, along with his earlier guilty pleas, show that he not only held neo-Nazi beliefs but wanted to act on them to cause pain and suffering, which fortunately has been prevented and the public protected due to the work of the policing and prosecution team.”