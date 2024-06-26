A dealer who was found in Brighton with heroin and cocaine in his car has been jailed for seven years.

Muhammed Alam, 47, of Thomas Road in London was located in a vehicle in Queens Park Road on the evening of December 23, 2023.

After being approached by patrolling officers who believed the vehicle was linked to drugs supply, Alam was asked for his details, and provided false information in attempt to conceal his identity.

Alam and the vehicle were searched, where he was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and heroin. He was also found to be without a driving licence or insurance.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and for driving without a licence and without insurance.

After being charged with the offences on December 24, Alum was remanded in custody on December 26 pending his next court appearance.

On January 26, Alum pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was remanded back into custody to await his trial.

At Lewes Crown Court on June 12, Alum was found guilty of the offences, and was sentenced on June 13 to seven years imprisonment.

He also received six points on his licence and a £228 fine.

Detective Constable, Jan Summers said,

“We will not tolerate drug dealing on our streets and will always strive to prevent those who inflict such harm on our community from continuing their illegal activities.

“The sentence imposed on Alum reflects our commitment to tackling this serious issue.

“We are pleased with the outcome and hope it serves as a clear message that we will take decisive action against anyone involved in drug distribution.”