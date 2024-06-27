Police investigating a report of a sexual assault by touching in Brighton have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

A woman reported the incident while she was travelling on board a number 24 bus in Coldean Lane, Brighton.

It happened at about 11.40pm on June 16.

Officers are supporting the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

They want anyone with information to come forward, and have released a CCTV image in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to report it to us.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 406 of 17/06.