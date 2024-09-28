A 12-year-old boy thought his grandfather had been killed after a football thug punched him outside a Brighton pub, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood.

Phillip Baxter, his son Benjamin and his 12-year-old grandson had travelled to Brighton to see their team Luton play in its first ever Premiership game in August last year.

But after becoming stranded by cancelled trains, they ended up at the Ruby pub in Coldean Lane, where Stephen Lang, 62 and his friends Christopher Stevens, 43 and Thomas Miller, 33, attacked them.

A punch from Lang left Mr Baxter, 56, unconscious on the ground, with a brain injury he took weeks to recover from.

Today, all three were told they were lucky to be walking out of Brighton Crown Court instead of being taken to Lewes Prison.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the attack. It started with a verbal altercation between Luton and Albion fans. Miller and Stevens went to leave, but Lang called them back.

Lang then went up to the Luton fans and when asked not to shout and swear in front of children, told them he “didn’t give a f**” about the 12-year-old.

A friend of the Baxters pulled the grandson away and while security staff tried to calm the situation. Miller ran into the pub to encourage others out and Stevens punched Mr Baxter.

Lang then went up to Benjamin Baxter and shouted in his face, and Benjamin Baxter hit or pushed him away.

Mr Baxter got up, but is then punched by Lang.

Prosecuting, Christopher Prior said: “Phillip Baxter is comletely unconscious and not moving. His eyes aer open but he is unresponsive. He is bleeding from the back of his head and it pools on the ground.

“That has a subduing effect on a number of people present. But it does not appear to be the same for Stephen Lang who continues to try to get to Phillip Baxter and is being held and pulled back despite the fact he’s clearly unconscious.

“Lang knocks Oliver Richards to the ground while he has his arm around the crying child, who then becomes aware his grandfather is lying on the ground.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Baxter, 56, said: “Luton were playing their first Premiership match, a day I thought would never come.

“It should have been a fun day out with my son and grandson. It turned into a five day stay in hospital in a town I didn’t know and months of rehabilitation.

“I used to love going to away matches with my grandson. This is something we can no longer do together. We had been doing this since he was five.

“On the day, my grandson thought I was dead.

“Now I only go to home games. The experience just isn’t the same. I’m anxious and panicked.”

He said he had lost more than £2,000 in lost wages through being off work for several weeks.

As a result of his brain injury, had automatically had his driving licence suspended, which means his wife, a trauma nurse, now spends four hours a day driving.

Defending Lang, William England said: “He’s utterly ashamed of himself and so he should be.

“He just doesn’t quite understand what on earth he was thinking about. He had taken his family to watch the football knowing that there would be other families taking children.

“To get himself in the such a state that he acts in the way that he did and the effect it would have had on that young football fan who’s the same age as his own grandchild.

“As he said to his probaton officer: ‘I’m gutted by my behaviour.'”

He said that Lang is the primary carer for his wife, who has a brain tumour.

Defending Stevens, Andrew Stephens said: “He feels massively guilty and deeply ashamed of what he’s done and the shame he’s brought upon himself and others associated with him.”

Harry MacDonald, defending Thomas Miller, said the case had overshadowed the birth of his child seven weeks ago, saying: “How sad, how shameful that the birth of that child which should have been a moment of celebration and joy was marred by the anxiety and worry that Miller and his partner experienced as a consequence of these proceedings.”

Sentencing, Recorder John Hardy KC said: “Children witnesse absolutely disgraceful behaviour from the three of you, no doubt were traumatised.

“Other members of the public were deeply disturbed.

“You in particular, Mr Lang, had ignored Miller and Stevens when they signalled to leave. Had you gone with them none of you woudl be here today.

“You bear particular responsibilty for all of this.

“It’s incredible to look at the footage. One almost reels away from it, thinking can people behave in this way, seriously?

“Each of you is a family man. When you leave this court think long and hard about the examples you set to those children.”

To Lang, he said: “Think about how you very nearly deprived your wife of your love and your care over the course of perhaps her last years or months.

“As a result of what you did a man very nearly lost his life and suffered serious and long term injury.

“Many people would think only an immediate custodial sentence could be a result of the attack which resulted in that injury.”

However, he said that sentencing guidelines and the mitigation put forward on their behalf meant he was just able to suspend their sentences.

Lang, of Walton Bank, Brighton, who pleaded guilty to both GBH and affray at the first opportunity, was given two years, suspended for two years for GBH and one year, also suspended for two years, to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, to pay £2,500 compensation to Mr Baxter, £150 costs and a victim surcharge to be calculated separately.

He was also given a four-year football banning order.

Stevens, of Ditchling Crescent, Brighton and Miller, of Saxons, Shoreham, had both pleaded guilty to affray at their second hearing.

They were both given nine months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 150 hours of unapdi work and 20 rehabilitation activity days, and to pay £500 compensation each to Mr Baxter and £1,000 in costs.

They were also given three-year football banning orders.