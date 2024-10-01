The local branch of Age UK has opened an advice hub in the heart of Brighton on Older People’s Day today (Tuesday 1 October).

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove said that the hub was on the ground floor of 95 Queen’s Road.

The charity said: “The drop-in hub will be open on weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm and will provide a face-to-face space for older people to access information, advice and support, as well as services like nail cutting.

“The hub is a one-stop venue for people to get information and advice on everything from finances and fitness to scams and socialising.

“Cost-of-living support will be a top priority and Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove can offer benefits checks and warm homes advice to help people stay warm and well as winter approaches.

“The charity will also have an information leaflet library, workshops on key issues like financial planning and can help people get online so they can digitally shop, bank or connect.

“Earlier this year, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove was delighted to secure over £321,000 in a three-year National Lottery award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“This funding, which acknowledges how vital Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove services are within the community, has supported the charity’s ‘get connected’ work and allowed it to extend its information and advice service which has a massive impact locally.

“Some of the information and advice team will now be based at the new hub and can see people in person.

“Last year the team changed lives across Sussex, with benefits checks and other support putting a combined total of more than £4 million into the pockets of eligible older people.

“Qualitative research undertaken by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove recently, called Ageing Well in Brighton and Hove, demonstrated that local people didn’t always know where to turn to get advice and many preferred the personal touch of talking face to face.

“Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove has acted on this and chosen an easily accessible base, by the train station and bus routes, where customer service advisers can meet and greet people who walk in off the street.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove chief executive Helen Rice said “We can’t wait to get the doors open in our new hub so people can drop-in and talk to us about what matters to them.

“They might be worried about money, their housing or health – or perhaps they’re lonely and want to find places in Brighton to meet new people.

“We know our support can change lives. We’ve always asked people to turn to us if they need help and that’s now easier than ever.

“We’re in the heart of the city and our door will be open. Please come along and see what we could do for you.”

The charity added: “The hub fits with Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove’s aims of keeping people informed, independent, connected and healthy – and the charity offers other specialist services locally like help at home, care at home, dementia services and crisis support.

“The hub has been made possible largely due to legacy income. This money has been generously donated for use locally and will make a huge impact, particularly for those with complex needs who prefer to speak to someone in person.

“Future plans for the hub, in 2025 and beyond, include looking at the possibility of offering additional practical services to work alongside the nail cutting service.

“Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove will be guided by what people say they want and need, using that information to shape decisions going forward.”

For more information, call 0800 019 1310 or email info@ageukwsbh.org.uk.