The almighty Ah! Kosmos comes to TOM for one night only as part of TOM’s In The Box Festival.

Başak Günak is a sound artist and composer, known as Ah! Kosmos in the field of electronic music. Her work includes sound art, performance, sound installation, composition for theatre and contemporary dance.

Günad k pursues her sound experimentations as a sound artist, composing soundscapes for theatre, contemporary dance, film and visual art projects, and realising site-specific performances. Her works have been featured worldwide in several festivals and institutions, such as Barbican Theatre (UK), Royal Theater Carré (NL), Sonar Festival (SP), Berlin CTM Festival (DE), Tokyo Electronic Music of Arts Festival (JP), Maxim Gorki (DE), Berliner Festspiele (DE), Rotterdamse Schouwburg and Prague Quadrennial.

In the last years, she has done composition and sound design for Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Kunstmuseum Basel, Martin-Gropius Bau and granted residencies in HELLERAU European Centre for the Arts, Elektronmusikstudion Stockholm.

TOM said, “How can we push the boundaries of live performance and take our events to the next level?” To answer this, we say it’s time for you to get In The Box!

Developed in 2023, In The Box is an exclusive two-week festival at TOM that takes events and turns them 360 degrees. I can attest that you’ll be surrounded by breath-taking visuals, allowing you the chance to see your favourite artists in a brand-new way.

