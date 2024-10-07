A Brighton man has died after falling from a bridge on to the A27 at Shoreham this morning (Monday 7 October).

The road was closed while the emergency services attended.

Sussex Police said: “The A27 road closure has now been lifted following an earlier incident in Shoreham.

“A 28-year-old man from Brighton was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene following a fall from Mill Hill Road bridge.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM coroner.”

Earlier, Sussex Police said: “The closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Lancing Manor roundabout and westbound at Hangleton.

“A westbound closure is in place at the Holmbush roundabout and also at the Shoreham flyover.

“We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene.”