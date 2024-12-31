As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans – who also happen to have seats in the Houses of Parliament – called for “an urgent fix” to match-day travel chaos

Education watchdog Ofsted rated the biggest secondary school in Brighton and Hove outstanding after a full inspection. Five inspectors spent two days last month at Cardinal Newman

Four 12-year-old girls were left with potentially life-changing burns after a fire at a Brighton burger bar.

Short bus journeys were capped at £1 by the council for a few months

The i360 said it was preparing to file for administration – still owing £51 million to taxpayers. It finally happened two weeks ago, with more than 100 staff losing their jobs just before Christmas.

The joint governing body of two Hove schools proposed joining an academy trust.

People living in a block of council flats were dealing with a continuing infestation of bed bugs.