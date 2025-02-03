A drug dealer has been jailed for nearly five years after biting a police officer and attacking two others at Preston Park railway station in Brighton.

Kelvin Thompson, 27, was jailed for 57 months by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court after pleading guilty to having crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Thompson also admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said: “On Tuesday 3 September 2024, plain clothes officers from the British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce spotted Thompson acting suspiciously at Preston Park railway station.

“When the officers spoke to Thompson, he was evasive in answering their questions and continued to act suspiciously.

“Grounds were built for a search and Thompson detained. He was found to be in possession of three mobile phones, one of which he said belonged to a friend.

“Additionally, officers also felt something similar to a package hidden underneath his clothes. When this was mentioned, Thompson – still handcuffed – attempted to escape and in doing so managed to get a hand free.

“He proceeded to struggle with officers and when on the ground, he kicked one in the groin, caused another to hit their back against a wall and bit a third, refusing to let go.

“Officers managed to regain control and Thompson was placed back into cuffs and taken into custody.

“Here, he was searched again and two packages containing crack cocaine and heroin worth approximately £1,500 were discovered.”

Thompson, of Cambridge Road, Bournemouth, was sentenced on Thursday (30 January) at Hove.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Chris May said: “Thompson’s behaviour in this case was totally unacceptable.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on our officers or other emergency workers and we will seek to prosecute those who choose to attack people for simply doing their job.

“Our County Lines Taskforce are specially trained to notice behaviours that will make criminals stand out from everyday passengers and we will ensure they are brought to justice. If you are using the rail network to transport drugs, we will find you.”