Firefighters put out a fire in a flat in Portslade during the evening rush hour as traffic backed up on local main roads.

The fire was spotted shortly before 5.30pm today (Thursday 6 February) in a three-storey building on the A293 Trafalgar Road, close to Southern Cross.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.30pm on Thursday 6 February to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building in Portslade.

“Crews attended the scene in Trafalgar Road.

“The fire was on the second floor of a three-storey building.

“The building was evacuated.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel and one jet to put the fire out.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“A fire investigation will take place.”