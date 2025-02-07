Young people are being urged to have their say about the policies that affect the night life in Brighton and Hove.

The call came as councillors look at ways to protect live music venues and how to balance the vibrant hustle and bustle with safety, especially for women and girls.

Labour councillor David McGregor spoke out about the issues at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Licensing Committee yesterday (Thursday 6 February).

Councillor McGregor, who chairs the Licensing Committee, said: “Our city was once renowned for its night life and music scene and we’ve lost so many vibrant venues over the years.

“We must create a licensing policy that protects these venues we have left and allows new voices to come through with new ideas to make our night-time economy the most diverse and exciting in the entire country.

“The feedback we’ve received already has been instrumental in what we will do.”

The policy will take account of changes over the past 10 years in the dangers faced by people on a night out – and will link to the council’s strategy to tackle violence against woman and girls.

Councillor McGregor also wants better protection from discrimination and addiction for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning plus (LGBTQ+).

He said: “While the dangers of night life have changed, it doesn’t mean that the city is an unsafe one.

“We have some of the best restaurants, pubs and clubs in the entire country and our history as a fun and exciting place to visit and live has to be protected.

“I, like many others, chose to live in Brighton and I fell in love with it because I came and experienced it.

“Most of us didn’t move here for peace and quiet. We live here for that hustle and bustle of an energetic, thriving city.

“That has already come out loud and clear within that engagement process. That has to be protected. Look forward to working with the team and committee on developing the policy.”

The council is running a “pre-engagement exercise” on the Your Voice section of its website, asking what people like and don’t like about the area’s night life and what changes they want. The deadline to respond is Sunday 23 February.

A formal consultation is likely to follow in the autumn, with hopes of a new policy being ready to go before the full council at the end of this year.

