Drivers working for a number of leading delivery apps have logged off as part of a campaign for better pay and conditions.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said that workers at Uber, Bolt and Addison Lee were taking action for six hours from 4pm today, Valentine’s Day (Friday 14 February).

As well as in Brighton, groups of drivers were backing the industrial action in other cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham.

The union said that drivers were being forced to work 70 to 80 hours a week to make ends meet.

Organisers said that they hoped the action would be an important step in uniting drivers who they say are faced with low pay and insecure conditions.

The IWGB is calling for better pay and more secure work, as well as the introduction of safety measures for drivers like rider ID verification, complaint tracking systems and support for victims of assault.

IWGB chairman Nader Awaad said: “Up and down the country, drivers whose lives have been torn apart by apps like Uber are saying the same thing: it’s time for us to take back the wheel.

“As private hire drivers we offer a great service to the customers and form an essential part of the transport system.

“We deserve to be paid well and to have our jobs protected. Instead, industry profits have soared at our expense.

“The government and licensing authorities have abandoned us to the mercy of these companies. We are left with no choice but to come together and take action ourselves.

“This log-off has reignited drivers’ faith that by uniting we can transform this industry for the better.”

Addison Lee said: “We have a close working relationship with our drivers which was further reinforced in our recent bi-annual driver satisfaction survey.

“We do not expect to see any disruption to volumes or service levels.”

Uber said: “As workers, all Uber drivers are guaranteed to earn at least the national living wage when taking trips, with Uber topping up their earnings if they ever fall below this level.

“The majority of Uber drivers can and do earn much more. Uber drivers have the freedom to work where and when they want and have access to industry-leading rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through the GMB union.”

Uber said that all its drivers were paid holiday pay weekly as cash, representing an extra 12 per cent of their earnings, and they were given a weekly earnings statement showing what Uber kept from fares.

Bolt said: “We recognise the vital role drivers play in keeping cities moving and remain committed to ensuring our prices balance the earning needs of drivers with affordability for passengers.

“We are the only operator that enables drivers to set their own minimum pricing and also take advantage of dynamic pricing where fares are based on market conditions.”