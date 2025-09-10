Fears are growing for a mother of two who has been missing since the weekend.

Sussex Police said: :Police are searching for 38-year-old Rebecca Holdham, who is missing from Hassocks.

“Rebecca, also known as Becky, was last seen around 10am on Sunday 7 September at an address in the Ockley Park estate.”

Detective Inspector Chris May, of the West Sussex Missing Persons Team, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Rebecca’s welfare and are urging anyone who has seen or heard from her since Sunday morning to get in touch.

“Extensive enquiries are being completed including physical searches, house-to-house visits and checks of CCTV and doorbell cameras in the area, and so residents will see an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“We believe Rebecca to have left the address on foot.

“She is described as 5ft 4in and with shoulder-length brown hair and a tattoo on her ankle. At this stage, it’s not known what clothing she is wearing.

“We continue to ask the public to be vigilant and to report any possible sightings or pieces of information they believe may be relevant in helping us find Rebecca.”

Police added: “As well as the Hassocks area, Rebecca has links to Burgess Hill, Horsham, Worthing, Devon and Dorset.

If you see her or have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting serial 1359 of 07/09.