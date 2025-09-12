A 16-year-boy has appeared in court in Brighton today (Friday 12 September) with murder after another 16-year-old was stabbed to death at Seaford railway station.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing Joshua Ingrams – known as Josh – in the back and side over a £20 drug debt on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Lewis, prosecuting, told the court that he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Mr Lewis said: “Those injuries were so catastrophic that in reality he bled out within about 10 minutes.”

When the defendant, from Seaford, was brought into court, he hugged his father while his mother silently wept.

The boy, who spoke only to give his name, date of birth and address, was represented by Rachel Pain.

He is also charged with having a knife.

District Judge Amanda Kelly remanded him into youth custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (15 September).

It was, she said, a “tragic and frankly shocking death of another young person”.