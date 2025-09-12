A 16-year-boy has appeared in court in Brighton today (Friday 12 September) with murder after another 16-year-old was stabbed to death at Seaford railway station.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing Joshua Ingrams – known as Josh – in the back and side over a £20 drug debt on Wednesday afternoon.
Joseph Lewis, prosecuting, told the court that he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Mr Lewis said: “Those injuries were so catastrophic that in reality he bled out within about 10 minutes.”
When the defendant, from Seaford, was brought into court, he hugged his father while his mother silently wept.
The boy, who spoke only to give his name, date of birth and address, was represented by Rachel Pain.
He is also charged with having a knife.
District Judge Amanda Kelly remanded him into youth custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (15 September).
It was, she said, a “tragic and frankly shocking death of another young person”.
Thrown his life away over 20 sodding quid.
Parents failed him hard, I hope they feel bad.
Sad story = by the way, what was the drug?
I know life is cheap to some but for a £20 drug debt ???? Street cred might be the real reason behind it and probably plenty of mouthy nonsense prior to this, this example of behaviour should be made a lesson in schools and also the health issues caused by drugs booze and smoking. Parents should also be seen to be involved, that way some of the kids might listen, maybe.