The body of a woman was found in Hassocks earlier today (Sunday 14 September).

The find came as Sussex Police and others were searching for a missing woman, mother of two Rebecca Holdham, known as Becky.

The 38-year-old, who lived on the Ockley Park estate, was last seen a week ago and was said to have links to a number of places in Sussex as well as Devon and Dorset.

But searches focused on fields and woods in and around Hassocks, with dogs, drones and a helicopter deployed.

Her best friends Kerry Malby was quoted as saying: “She’s a devoted mum and this is completely out of character. She wouldn’t just leave her children.

“We can’t understand it. In a very short space of time, she has just completely vanished … People can’t just vanish into thin air.

“We just want her home and safe. Her girls need her.”

Sussex Police said today: “Sadly, the body of a woman was found on Sunday (14 September) in Hassocks.

“The family of missing Rebecca Holdham have been informed and they continue to be supported by our officers.

“Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the woman’s identity.”