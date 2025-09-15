A trial date has been set for a boy of 16 who was charged with the murder of another 16-year-old boy at Seaford railway station last week.

The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Monday 15 September).

The boy, from Seaford, was charged with the murder of Joshua Ingram, known as Josh to his family and friends.

He is also charged with having a knife with him when Josh, from Newhaven, was fatally stabbed last Wednesday (10 September).

Judge Laing set the case down for trial on Monday 19 January, with the trial expected to last five to seven days.

The boy is expected to appear in court on Monday 24 November for an arraignment hearing when the murder and knife charges will be formally put.

He will be expected to say how he pleads and, in the meantime, he will remain in custody.

Josh Ingram’s family said that he was “a cheeky chappy who was loved by many” and who was taken “far too soon”.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers.”