Sussex 232-8 (75 overs)

Yorkshire 194 (64.1 overs)

Sussex captain John Simpson made the only half-century so far in a bowler-dominated contest as his side and Yorkshire battled for supremacy at Hove.

Simpson’s 66 on a day when only 51 overs were possible because of rain and bad light helped Sussex to 232-8, a lead of 38.

With a day to go, a draw still seems the likely outcome. It’s a result that would suit both teams given the travails of two of the teams below them in the table – Hampshire and Durham – in the penultimate round of matches.

Having started the day on 84-4 and still 110 behind, Sussex will be pleased with their efforts in conditions that were never great for batting.

There was a grey canopy of low cloud all day and the ball was doing enough off the pitch to keep the seamers interested before Dom Bess, belatedly introduced to the attack, spun two balls sharply to take two wickets in eight balls.

Simpson, in two hours and 40 minutes of patient accumulation, offered just once chance after reaching the 60th fifty of his first-class career when he was on 53 and Adam Lyth put him down at slip off George Hill.

When play started at 11.45am after overnight rain, Simpson and Tom Alsop extended their fifth-wicket stand to 42. It took 19 overs, reflecting the quality of the seam bowling, notably from Matt Milnes and Hill.

Milnes made the breakthrough when he switched ends although Alsop could consider himself very unfortunate when he defended deep in his crease and the ball rolled on to the stumps, gently dislodging the leg bail. Nonetheless his 36 in two hours was an important contribution.

After lunch Simpson and Carson went on the attack, adding 52 in 12 overs before Carson played at an outswinger from Hill that he could have left and Lyth held on at second slip.

There was another good partnership for the seventh wicket for nearly an hour between Simpson and Fynn Hudson-Prentice. It was the introduction of off-spinner Dom Bess that brought Yorkshire some relief.

In his second over, Bess turned one sharply to hit Hudson-Prentice’s off stump and he claimed the key wicket of Simpson in the next over as he was pushed forward and was beaten by one which turned to hit off stump, from around the wicket line.

It was a fine ball to end a quality innings, which included eight fours and took Simpson to 952 runs for the season. He will be confident of reaching 1,000 for the third time in his career with potentially three innings to play.

Drizzle forced the players off shortly after tea and, frustratingly, when they resumed at 5.05pm, only three balls were possible before bad light forced another delay.

Umpires Tom Lungley and Jack Shantry finally called it a day at 5.50pm.

Yorkshire off-spinner Dom Bess said: “It was quite an attritional day. Credit to John Simpson, who played pretty well.

“I think we bowled pretty well but at times it was hard to hit the ball off the square. We were under lights all day and the ball got soft.

“I have felt good with the ball all season without getting the rewards and it was nice to get a couple today to break those partnerships when they went past our score.”

John Simpson said: “It was a good day in the end, despite the weather. If you’d offered us a 40-run lead with a couple of wickets left and the possibility of getting another bonus point in the morning I’d have snapped your hand off.

“The pitch is a little slow so it was a case of bringing their bowlers back for more spells because there was some help for their seamers – and as the game has gone on it’s started to spin as well.

“It was a good day but we need to have a good session tomorrow morning to try to get another batting point – then we could put Yorkshire under a bit of pressure.”