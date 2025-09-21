A Hove man took part in a convoy taking emergency vehicles and medical aid to Ukraine earlier this month.

Dave Lee, 60, of York Avenue, Hove, works as a driver for IC24, the out of hours doctors’ service that serves Brighton and Hove.

Mr Lee said that he was part of a convoy that took 21 vehicles to Ukraine, including an ambulance and several lorries – all packed with essential medical supplies.

He said: “We took 21 4x4s from the UK and Ireland to Ukraine. We’ve already delivered over 100 on nine previous convoys. These vehicles save lives.

“Thank you to everyone who makes this possible. Every vehicle, every donation makes a difference.”

Mr Lee particularly thanked his employer IC24 who donated a car. The chief strategy and transformation officer Katherine Pitts handed over the key before Mr Lee joined up with the latest convoy.

He said: “I’ve raised almost £2,000 to buy defibrillators, tourniquets, stretchers, generators, power banks, trauma dressings and other medical items – anything and everything our Ukrainian partners ask for.

“It’s very specific. Everything they want and need, we get by buying or scrounging.

“This was the 10th mission. I’m one of the rookies! I had a feeling of despair for Ukrainians caught between the west and the east.

“I really wanted to do something that would help – something humanitarian that would show we care and that they’re not on their own. I wanted to make a difference.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.convoy4ukraine.com. The next convoy is planned for March.