Sussex faces a local government reorganisation in the wake of devolution that will bring a directly elected mayor.

I recognise that the transfer of power out of Whitehall and into the hands of local government is a good thing. This is where power should be. Bringing decision-making closer to communities makes operational and democratic sense.

However, I also believe that any effective transfer of power to a smaller number of unitaries relies on councils, communities, residents and public services working well together.

The principle of public service boundaries and geographies aligning makes sense too. But for it to do so, they must align with the political boundaries.

This means the same boundaries for health – such as the clustering of the integrated care boards (ICBs) under the NHS 10 Year Plan – as well as transport, skills, economic development, water, other utilities and planning.

The Brighton and Hove approach to local government reorganisation has been a piecemeal process, leaving some areas in East Sussex facing a long period of misalignment, notably in health services.

This approach also sidelined our stronger links to West Sussex neighbourhoods and our airport in Shoreham.

It is clear from the rushed consultation process that a large proportion of the public perceives local government reorganisation as much less important than building more homes and bringing about economic growth.

I don’t blame them. In times of economic uncertainty, poor governance and austerity, the idea of spending money on reorganisation seems imprudent to many, particularly when other areas of public services are underfunded.

The logistical challenges of transitioning to a new system, such as the rushed merging of departments or realigning of responsibilities, could prove to be the downfall of local government reorganisation.

Our residents are focused on housing, jobs, education and public health – and local government reorganisation appears to be an unnecessary distraction.

Councillor Samer Bagaeen is an Independent councillor for Westdene and Hove Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council and a professor of town planning.