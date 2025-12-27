As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A hotel company’s plans to change a university-owned building into a 170-bed tourist hostel were up for approval (which they later got).

The Big Lemon’s time running three subsidised bus routes came to and end after it lost the council contract to Compass Travel.

The second trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon for the manslaughter of their baby Victoria started after the first ended with a hung jury. The pair were eventually both found guilty.

Plans to build two blocks containing 36 council flats were submitted for a site in Whitehawk. The plans are yet to be decided.

A yoga teacher lost her appeal to keep a yurt in her back garden after a planning inspector refused to bend.

Clearance work at the long-derelict Black Rock site came close to completion.