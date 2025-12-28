As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Councillors spoke of their sadness as they agreed to a request by governors and the Roman Catholic church to close a primary school in Brighton.

A busy bus lane coming into Brighton is now being enforced for the first time since it was installed in 2008

The Queens Hotel, on Brighton seafront, was put up for sale with an asking price of £18.5 million by its owner, the Lowy Group. It’s still on the market if you’re interested.

The southern end of Hollingdean voted for a new parking scheme after a public consultation/

A TV documentary explored how evidence from a remarkable seven-year-old girl put double murderer Russell Bishop behind bars

And the council announced that every household in Brighton and Hove will be sent a food waste caddy as part of the new service, which has now started rolling out in the suburbs.