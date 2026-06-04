Sussex County Cricket Ground can keep a new bar and kitchen housed in a shipping container despite objections from the neighbours.

The container housing a kitchen and bar is already in place on the eastern boundary of the cricket ground in Eaton Road, Hove, replacing a temporary stand.

Neighbours in Palmeira Avenue whose homes back onto the cricket ground opposed a planning application for the container as their back gardens are just metres away from the food outlet.

Enough lodged objections to get the application heard by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday 3 June.

But in the end, councillors voted it through without debate.

A report to the committee said the new outlet did not increase the number of bar and refreshment facilities at the ground.

It said: “Previously (prior to the temporary stand being in place), the club would use mobile food and bar units either in this location or to the rear/sides of the stand.

“It is further stated that the existing provision on the eastern side of the ground is largely only available to hospitality guests and therefore this installation is intended to address this for a temporary period.”

The container is 2.54 metres high and 12.19 metres long, which is “significantly smaller” than the temporary stand currently on site.

According to the planning application, prepared for the club by ECE Planning, the bar will operate only on match and event days only, approximately 75 days a year and may be removed outside of the main season from October to March.

Planning Committee members did not call the application for debate which resulted in the decision following the officer’s recommendation to approve permission.