A pub blamed for the closure of St James’ Street during last year’s Pride has been given “another chance” and will be allowed to open later again.

The Saint James’s Tavern’s application for extended hours during this year’s Brighton had to go before councillors after both police and licensing officers objected.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s environment protection officer Mylene Haywards told a panel on Wednesday the pub’s DJ ignored requests to turn the noise down.

And Sussex Police licensing officer Mark Thorogood said the music attracted so many people, the road had to be closed – which the pub strongly denied.

He said the road would be closed from the start during this year’s event.

The panel, which met on Wednesday, today said it would grant the application – but warned any breaches would put future applications into question.

The pub’s existing licence allows it to open until 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday (Saturday and Sunday early hours).

Now during Brighton Pride, the temporary event notice (TEN) allows the business to extend its hours to 3am on Saturday 1 August, 4am on Sunday 2 August and 1am on Monday 3 August, and to be able to use the first floor.

During the hearing, designated premises supervisor Victoria Bennett told the councillors the doors and windows were shut by 6pm and all music was inside the venue.

She said her partner and the DJ who were originally warned about the noise did not realise the seriousness of the verbal warnings and officials should have contacted her as she was at the pub the entire time.

Breaches of previous temporary event notices highlighted by Sussex Police included early opening and late clearing up of a street bar in previous years, and customers spilling onto the pavement in 2025.

Mr Thorogood said the force had no issues with Saint James’s having extended hours during the World Cup.

Its concerns were based on public safety due to the gathering crowds, which had resulted in police escorting a bus up St James’s Street, the catalyst for the eventual road closure.

Miss Bennet said: “There is no evidence that we were encouraging a street party. Our music was inside.

“Our customers are on the pavement, and we have a pavement licence. Our security and myself were keeping them on the pavement.

“The people in the middle of the road were nothing to do with us.”

In its decision, the panel noted how the pub felt the objection was unfair and had provided photographic and video evidence to make its case.

The panel noted door staff would be employed, a sound limiter in place and no off-sales during the extended hours.

The council’s decision letter said: “Outside the Pride event experience, the premises are generally well run and work constructively with the responsible authorities.

“The panel therefore considers it is appropriate to give the applicant another chance to run their Pride event successfully, without issue and in accordance with the licensing objectives.

“The panel is thus giving the premises the benefit of doubt with the caveat that if issues occur this year, objections are likely to be received, and any further TENs will be called into question.

“However, the panel hopes that the applicants will operate to promote the licensing objectives with all the appropriate planned safeguards in place.”