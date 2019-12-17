Up and coming indie-pop trio Peaness heading to Brighton

Local concert promoters Melting Vinyl are overjoyed to bring rising indie-pop trio Peaness (pronounced PEA-NESS) to The Prince Albert in January 2020 as part of their 9-date UK tour. Having toured with The Beths (read our review HERE) and She Drew the Gun it’s time to see them in a small indie club!

Formed in Chester University digs in late 2014, the three-piece band Peaness write catchy,fuzzy, harmony driven indie-pop songs about love, friendship, frustrations, Brexit and food waste.

The trio have been playing live since summer 2015, and their fun chum-fuelled performances have been winning the hearts and minds of audiences up and down the country.

They have secured nationwide and international shows with bands such as The Beths, Kero Kero Bonito, The Cribs, We Are Scientists, The Big Moon & Dream Wife, and performed at a collection of high profile festivals including Green Man, Benicassim, Truck, The Great Escape, 2000 Trees, Kendal Calling and Indietracks.

Firm broadcasting favourites, Peaness have appeared live in session for BBC Radio 6 music’s Marc Riley show, are championed across the spectrum of the broadcaster’s radio stations, becoming sweethearts of local BBC Introducing stations BBC Radio Wales and Merseyside.

The band have also received support from Radio X with a live session with John Kennedy, as well as a multitude of press coverage from Kerrang! Magazine, Rolling Stone, Dork, Clash, Drowned in Sound and The Metro.

Peaness have strong roots in the DIY scene, self-releasing their first EP ‘No Fun’, and releasing their critically acclaimed EP ‘Are You Sure?’ with UK independent label royalty Alcopop!. They often make their own music videos, have close creative friends doing press shots and art work, and even have their mums making handmade squeaky peas for merchandise! Yum!

With their debut album due early 2020, the band are cited as ones to watch for the year ahead.

Peaness and their still to be announced special guests will be playing The Prince Albert, Brighton on Thursday 30th January. Tickets are on sale from SeeTickets and Resident Brighton.

Find out more about this exciting band from their official website – www.peanessband.com

