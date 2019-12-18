Six-car pile up blocks A27 Brighton bypass

A six-car pile up is blocking the A27 Brighton bypass during the morning rush hour today (Wednesday 18 December).

The crash has closed the middle lane of a three-lane stretch eastbound between the Devil’s Dyke turn-off and the A23.

Traffic was reported to be queuing for five miles or more and stretching back to the Shoreham flyover at times.

Shortly before 9am the Highways Agency said: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic for four miles due to multi-vehicle accident on A27 eastbound between A2038 King George VI Avenue (Hove turn-off) and A23 London Road.

“Congestion to Southwick Hill Tunnel. Travel time is around 25 minutes.”

Drivers coming into Brighton down the A23 faced worse traffic jams than usual too after a drain collapsed and needed emergency repair work.

As a result the inside lane is closed just before the A27 Brighton bypass turn-off.

The Highways Agency said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic for 3.5 miles due to emergency repairs on A23 London Road southbound at A27.

“Congestion to Pyecombe. Travel time is around 25 minutes.

“Lane one (of two) is closed which is the dedicated lane to join the A27.”

Sussex Police said: “At 7.19am on Wednesday (18 December) police were called to a collision involving six vehicles which occurred on the A27 near its junction with the A23 at Patcham, near Brighton.

“No injuries were reported but one lane of the dual carriageway was closed to permit recovery of the vehicles involved.

“These were two Hyundais, a Fiat 500, a Toyota Yaris, a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus C-Max.

“The incident caused significant traffic delays.”