Four bands for a fiver, that’s £1.25 a shot, less than the bus ride across the city to get here!

GLITTER P*SS + YOUNG FRANCIS HI-FI + THE HOODNIKS + JOANNA & THE DROPOUTS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 09.01.20

Joanna And The Dropouts are first up at the ever popular Green Door Store in Brighton tonight. They deliver their fun surf punk come rock ‘n’ roll vibe to the early arrivals, eager to rid themselves of those winter blues. ‘Sold Your Soul’ is a solid opener which is followed by a pretty entertaining set which evokes everyone from The Cramps to Wanda Jackson. ‘Bad At Being Good’ and the instrumental ‘George Baby’ stood out, but they save their best for near last with the little groover ‘Broken Heart Gang’ with its earworm of a chorus.

Joanna And The Dropouts setlist reads:

‘Sold Your Soul’

‘Cross My Heart’

‘Sick In Love’

‘Bad At Being Good’

‘George Baby’

‘Mr Honey Pot’

‘Broken Heart Gang’

‘You’re So Cool’

I imagine if Dick Dale had a baby with the B52’s delivered by Sergio Leone, it would produce The Hoodniks. They are a trio consisting of bass, drums and guitar that drop a mighty set of surf tinged pure instrumental rockers that would sit just as comfortably in a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack as they do in a mosh pit. Tracks range from the sublime to ferocious with punching basslines, twangy guitar licks and pounding drums — impressive, yes and certainly one to keep your eyes and ears on.

The Hoodniks setlist reads:

‘Peaks’

‘Kamiokande’

‘Eye Spy’

‘Summer’

‘Detonation’

‘Tsar Bomba’

‘Meltdown At Magnox’

‘Imitation Game’

‘Woken By The Voltage’

‘Lou Lou’

‘The Fly’

Young Francis’ one-man-band days are over as he’s now gone Hi-fi, melding his bubblegum punk rock with the three remaining young punks of the dear departed Rotten Foxes to produce a wild, frantic and downright rockin’ monster. Welcome to the world of Young Francis Hi-Fi.

They spit out track after track of catchy little numbers ‘Julia’, ‘Give Me A Kiss’, ‘I Want You To Know’, and the belting ‘Do You Like Good Music’ from the final solo EP ‘Hit Adolescent’. Blending the sound of the likes of the Damned and Ramones with a sixties kicker, and that sound is so infectious you can’t help getting dragged along. Undoubtedly one of my favourite punk bands in Brighton right now and I’d love to see them kicking down the doors of the Rebellion festival where I’m sure they’d go down a storm.

Young Francis Hi-Fi setlist reads:

‘Julia’

‘Give Me A Kiss’

‘Jealous’

‘I Want You To Know’

‘Same Old Story’

‘Suzie’

‘Bad Attitude’

‘Do You Like Good Music’

‘Girls Like You’

‘101’

Glitter P*ss tonight rise to their first headline gig and how do they do- they smash it — pitching hard fast and loose slices of filthy punk rock n roll to a ready and willing crowd.

They open with ‘Slave’ before vocalist, Jobi Jones gets down and dirty with the Thursday night crowd, and there he stays for the rest of the set, getting in the faces of everyone, enticing and teasing the crowd. The four remaining members Tom Vom Glitter, Bass, MacDaddy Glitter, guitar, Vittu Glitter, drums and Grand Glitter, guitars and vocals tear up the stage in true punk fashion while ripping through another nine raw shots of punk n roll all delivered with a Stooges looseness and swagger. The whole set was solid, but the highlight for me was ‘Nothing To Lose’ which you can check out on their Bandcamp page along with four more demos. Like punk rock? Then put Glitter P*ss on your must-watch list you won’t regret it.

Glitter P*ss setlist reads:

‘Slave’

‘Born Again’

‘Life Is Deadly’

‘Doomed Generation’

‘Through A Tube’

‘Mr Easy’

‘Not Like You’

‘Cheap Vodka’

‘Full Throttle’

‘Nothing To Lose’

‘Party Town’

If you fancy checking out the bands, then you can find three of the artists on Bandcamp:

Glitter P*ss / Young Francis Hi-Fi / Joanna And The Dropouts.

