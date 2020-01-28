brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Peggy Sue to show Brighton their ‘Vices’

Posted On 28 Jan 2020 at 6:35 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Peggy Sue are heading to Brighton

London-based duo Peggy Sue, made up of Katy Young and Rosa Slade, are back with their new album ‘Vices’, which is set for release 21st February via French Exit. They will be heading out on tour in support of the new platter and will be dropping into Brighton on Wednesday 25th March, when they will be playing the popular Green Door Store. Grab your tickets HERE.

The band are sharing the first single and video from the record ‘Motorcade’. Taking its queue from 90’s garage rock, ‘Motorcade’ is a blissed out break-up anthem that rushes from tender to dismissive and back again.

“Motorcade is about recognising the difference between what you need and what you want,” says Young “and asking for it as fast and loud as you like. I wrote it in the first wave of relief after a big break-up – it was probably the first moment that I was ready to be a bit mean and honest about it all. When we started arranging the song with the band it just kept getting louder and faster and more powerful, now it’s this burst of energy that we’re terrified of playing live but always love every second of.”

The video for ‘Motorcade’ was made with artist and friend Catherine Repko, with footage by Repko, Zora Kuettner and Katy Young. Listen to & watch ‘Motorcade’ HERE.

It has taken Peggy Sue four years to work through all of their ‘Vices’. The London band’s upcoming fourth album, due 21st February is their first full-length release since 2014’s ‘Choir Of Echoes’. Its ten tracks are bittersweet tales of love and distraction, as simple as they are powerful, and irresistible in their combination of tender harmonies and stark, cautiously optimistic guitars. ‘Vices’ borrows from the perfectly constructed pop songs of the 1960’s, and the understated, noisy anthems of nineties bands like Blur and the Breeders, and it is a self-assured return to the very essence of Peggy Sue.

During their last headline tour, for ‘Choir Of Echoes’, Peggy Sue were playing to the biggest crowds of their career. But for Katy Young and Rosa Slade, life intervened, as life often does, and they found themselves needing to take a break from the band they had been in since they were teenagers. “We needed to step back from it,” explains Young “and when we came back together, we realised that the way we’d been doing music wasn’t necessarily all that good for us, or for our friendship. We had to rethink how we did it, to make it that positive thing for us again.”

They looked back to their early days, as a duo, and stripped everything right back to its bare bones. So instead of the practice room, they started working on new songs in their living rooms – the first time they had written together that way since their debut album, ‘Fossils And Other Phantoms’. They quickly remembered that it suited them.

Peggy Sue (pic Zora Kuettner)

The pair also took inspiration from Deep Throat Choir, the 30-strong singing group, which both have performed as part of for the past four years. “It’s been such a powerful thing to be part of, to remember how exciting and joyful just singing together is, and to see how much strength you can take from one and other,” says Young.

Those days of sketching out songs on home recordings eventually led to the ten tracks of ‘Vices’. “We did little trips to Berlin to make some demos with our friend Ben,” explains Slade. “Previously, making a new album would have been a very planned out trip to a studio, and we’d do it in a number of weeks.” This time, it was more organic, more natural, and far less prescribed – though admittedly a little slower. Alongside Ben Gregory (Grip Tight) on bass, they recruited drummer Dan Blackett (Landshapes), and Euan Hinshelwood (Younghusband), and brought long-time collaborator Jimmy Robertson back on board to produce (‘Choir Of Echoes’, Peggy Sue play the ‘Songs Of Scorpio Rising’). They recorded in small bursts in studios around London, paying visits to Soup Studios and Press Play on days off from their day jobs, and putting the finishing touches onto songs on evenings and weekends at Hinshelwood’s Vacant TV, Robertson’s Bee and Smoke Studio and in Blackett’s north London flat.

Peggy Sue have always looked to the darkness as well as the light, often playing each side of the coin out in the same song. The album cover art, a photograph of a glass of orange juice by Joana Polonia, taps into that fundamental equivocation, which is such a big part of ‘Vices’. “It’s so bright and full of energy and light,” says Young, of the photograph. “That’s the simple energy we wanted for this album. But we also loved the ambiguity of it as something that could equally be a vice or a remedy.”

‘Vices’ was a working title initially, but it soon came to feel as if it suited the record in its entirety. “Lots of songs on the record are sort of messed-up love songs for things that feel good, but aren’t necessarily good for you – like getting staying out too late, or taking too much comfort from certain people,” Young explains. “That kind of interplay between the positive and the negative has always been in Peggy Sue songs, but it’s particularly true of this album. It’s about the things you do to lift you up when you’re down, or distract you when you’re sad, that can end up circling back.”

After four years, Peggy Sue have found themselves again. “I know, from looking at your mouth, how you’re going to sing something” says Slade, addressing her bandmate; “I know what harmony to add. We’ve been singing in Deep Throat Choir, and it’s beautiful to be among those voices, but your voice is the voice that I know the best.”

“We’ve never had an album that bookmarks such an incredible period of time,” says Slade. “It’s a really powerful thing. It has seen us through very difficult times personally, and as a band.” That ‘Vices’ has ended up sounding so positive and so celebratory is a testament to the power of the songs that emerged from those living rooms.

See Peggy Sue live:
15 Oct London: Village Underground w/ Rozi Plain
24 Mar Cambridge: Portland Arms
‪25 Mar Brighton: Green Door Store
‪26 Mar Bristol: Louisiana
‪27 Mar Cardiff: Clwb Ifor Bach
‪28 Mar Manchester: Kings Arms
‪29 Mar Leeds: Hyde Park Book Club
‪31 Mar Birmingham: Hare & Hounds
‪01 Apr Liverpool: Studio 2
‪02 Apr Glasgow: Hug & Pint
‪03 Apr Newcastle: Cluny
‪04 Apr Coventry: The Tin
‪05 Apr Sheffield: Picture House Social
‪09 Apr London The Dome

‘Vices’ tracklist:
1.‘I Wanna Be Your Girl’
2. ‘In Dreams’
3. ‘Vices’
4. ‘Motorcade’
5. ‘Souvenirs’
6. ‘Better Days’
7. ‘Validate Me’
8. ‘Slow Fade’
9, ‘Remainder Blues’
10. ‘In The Shallows’

Links:
Pre-order ‘Vices’ HERE
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Soundcloud / Bandcamp

Peggy Sue’s forthcoming album ‘Vices’

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
January 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com