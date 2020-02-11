brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
GIRLI comes up with novel idea – a ‘Sofa Tour’

GIRLI will be heading out on tour with a Brighton date included

Talk about thinking outside of the box! The famed pink pop princess GIRLI has announced a tour with a difference! She will be taking her show on the road throughout the UK and popping up in people’s living rooms for one night only! Crazy idea eh? Talk about getting up close and personal.

The tour kicks off on 18th March, when she will be appearing at a mystery location in Leeds, and concludes eleven days later somewhere in Newcastle. In between, GIRLI will be performing in as yet undisclosed lounges in Liverpool (19th March), Manchester (20th), York (21st), Sheffield (22nd), London (25th), Bournemouth (26th), Brighton (27th), and Glasgow on the 28th March.

Watch the promo video HERE.

GIRLI aka Milly Toomey is not a stranger to Brighton, having played live here on several occasions. The last time being at The Haunt (now CHALK) on 13th April 2019, when the Brighton & Hove News Music Team grabbed some terrific photos and reviewed the concert – find it HERE. Last time GIRLI was in town to promote her fabulous debut album ‘Odd One Out’, which is seriously worth a listen, if you are a fan of catchy pop tunes. Check it out HERE.

GIRLI had also appeared at The Haunt on 15th November 2017, and you guessed it – we were there! Review HERE. We have also seen her perform live in Brighton at the Green Door Store and also most famously as part of the Great Escape, when she appeared at Horatios on the end of the Pier. GIRLI concerts are always fun and uplifting and it will be interesting to see how this new ‘Sofa Tour’ will work out. One would imagine that the special lounge’s would hopefully be free of breakables and low level lighting and chandeliers as GIRLI loves to dance around!

Purchase your ‘Sofa Tour’ tickets HERE and find out more about GIRLI:

Website / Soundcloud / Facebook / Instagram

GIRLI live in Brighton 2019 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Further GIRLI reading…………….
North London upstart GIRLI (born Milly Toomey) concocted a chaotic mix of pop, electronic, and punk spirit when she began her solo career in 2014. The rebellious singer/rapper/producer was part of indie rock band Ask Martin while in high school, but when her bandmates went on to college, she decided she didn’t want to go down a traditional path. She chose a stage name inspired by Blondie, with an attention-catching aesthetic that was part cyberpunk and part J-Pop. She struck out on her own, performing at all the local open mic nights that she could find, which eventually caught the attention of BBC Radio 1. Her inventive sound combined the futuristic pop of Charli XCX, the cheek of Lily Allen, the attitude of M.I.A., and the genre-blurring tendencies of Grimes.

Want some choice GIRLI toonz? Here you go, but caution is advised as there will be some swearing!!!:

Play It Cool
Mr 10pm Bedtime
Can I Say Baby
Neck Contour
Hot Mess
Girl I Met On The Internet
Not That Girl
Feel OK ft. Lethal Bizzle
Girls Get Angry Too
It Was My Party
Find My Friends
Too Much Fun

Tour flyer

