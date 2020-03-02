Two football fans charged after Palace game trouble

Two football fans have been charged after trouble flared up at Brighton and Hove Albion’s game against arch rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Five more people arrested for public order offences have been released on police bail and a sixth released without charge.

Steve Bassett, 27, of Swievelands Road, in Westerham, Kent, was arrested in Air Street, Brighton, on suspicion of assault. He has since been charged with this offence to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 March.

Miles Girling, 21, of Engadine Close, Croydon, was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of having a firework when entering a sporting event. He has since been charged with this offence to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 March.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, from Croydon, arrested in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on suspicion of public order offences, have been released on conditional bail until Saturday 28 March.

A 50-year-old woman, from Bexhill, arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of having an offensive weapon, has been released on conditional bail until Sunday 31 May.

A 48-year-old man, from Bexhill, arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of theft, has been released without charge.

A 29-year-old man, from Rustington, arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of common assault and affray, has been released on conditional bail until Monday 30 March.

A 28-year-old man, from Littlehampton, arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty, has been released on conditional bail until Monday 30 March.