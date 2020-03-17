Woman arrested after street fight



A police cordon was put up in a quiet Brighton road after a fight between two women spilled out into the street.

The fracas began in the early hours of yesterday morning and ended with one of the women being taken to hospital with head and face injuries.

A police spokesman said: “A woman was arrested after a fight broke out in Brighton in the early hours of Monday morning (March 16).

“Police were called to Upper Hamilton Road at 4.41am to a report of two women fighting inside and outside a house.

“A 41-year-old woman suffered head and face injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

“A 39-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”