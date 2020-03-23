brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton woman found dead at home

Posted On 23 Mar 2020
A woman’s body was found at her home in Brighton after police were called by people concerned for her welfare.

The 31-year-old woman lived in Lincoln Street, in Hanover, where emergency services were called to on Thursday afternoon.

Two ambulances and two paramedic first response cars attended, followed by police and a coroner’s car.

The death was not due to coronavirus.

One neighbour said: “The woman who lives there is young and very quiet. A neighbour came to tell us all in the street in case people were scared it was a corona death.”

A police spokesman said: “”Police were called to Lincoln Road, Brighton, at 3pm on Thursday 19 March to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

“Officers attended and sadly a woman, aged 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner’s officer.”

