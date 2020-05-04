Drink driver jailed after being caught during lockdown in Brighton

A drink driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel in Brighton during the coronavirus lockdown.

Adrian Wrovl, also known as Adrian Wrobel, a 29-year-old Pole, from west London, was only recently banned from driving.

But he came to Brighton in a red Mercedes and when Sussex Police stopped him he was found to have 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Wrovl, of Morris Road, Isleworth, tried to pretend that he was someone else when police caught him in Ditchling Road, Brighton, on Friday 24 April.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 April.

District Judge Amanda Kelly sentenced Wrovl to eight weeks in prison for drink driving and eight weeks concurrent for driving while disqualified, making eight weeks in total.

She said that she was jailing him because the offence was so serious. He had shown a “flagrant disregard for other road users”, committed the offences so soon after being banned and then he “gave false details”.

District Judge Kelly also banned him for three years and 28 days and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £128.