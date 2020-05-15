Police warn lockdown protesters off ‘mass gathering’ planned for Brighton tomorrow

Protesters planning “mass gatherings” in Brighton tomorrow (Saturday 16 May) have been given a warning by Sussex Police.

Social media flyers have been posted to encourage people to go along to Brighton Beach and Bevendean Downs tomorrow at noon as a protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

The force said today: “We are aware of a planned mass gathering in Brighton this Saturday (16 May).

“While, under normal circumstances, we fully support the right to protest peacefully, during the current pandemic this right is superseded by the right to life in line with the new public health regulations.

“Our over-riding aim is to protect and keep people safe.

“As part of the new regulations, public gatherings of more than two people who don’t live together are banned.

“Exceptions include funerals attended by immediate family members or people working together who cannot work from home.

“We will continue our policing approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging and only as an absolute last resort will we enforce.

“We do not want to criminalise people unnecessarily. We appreciate the pressures that the public are facing but we will use our powers if necessary.

“Anyone planning or promoting protests should be aware that if these activities result in protest activity, any participants may make themselves liable to police engagement and enforcement.”