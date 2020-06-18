Racist thug batters 62-year-old man in Hove

A 62-year-old man suffered broken ribs and facial injuries in a racist attack in Hove yesterday lunchtime, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 18 June).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Hove.

“Officers were called to reports of an assault in The Drive, near to the junction with Eaton Road, around 2.30pm on Wednesday (17 June).

“The 62-year-old victim reported being approached by an unknown man as he walked along the pavement.

“He was assaulted and knocked to the ground, and has suffered numerous facial injuries and fractured ribs as a result.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his early to mid-thirties, with ginger hair and a ginger beard.

“He was around 5ft 9in, of medium build and wearing a grey or light blue hooded jumper and blue jeans.

“Police are treating the incident as a racially or religiously motivated assault and are keen for any witnesses to get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “Sussex Police takes all incidents of hate crime extremely seriously.

“We will always support victims and fully investigate such crimes, which are totally unacceptable.

“This was a violent assault against an innocent man. Please help us identify this suspect and bring him to justice.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any other information about the assault, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 868 of 17/06.”