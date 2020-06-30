Premier League Match Day 32 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Can Albion maintain their impressive form against Manchester United this evening (Tuesday 30 June)?

Brighton have a 100 per cent home record against the Reds in the Premier League.

Tariq Lamptey us in the starting line up again, as is Alexis Mac Allister.

Neal Maupay drops to the bench.

Another win for the Seagulls would take them nine points clear of the relegation zone.