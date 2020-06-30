Wimpy faces losing booze licence after attempted rape



A burger bar faces losing its licence less than 18 months after it was granted after an attempted rape on the premises.

Sussex Police has called for a review into the licence for Wimpy in Station Road, Portslade because of the incident, as well as immigration issues and CCTV being disabled.

Police were called to the restaurant on March 8 and Peraslingam Nanthvavaraman, 40, of Sheppard Way, Portslade, was arrested. He pleaded guilty to attempted rape at Hove Crown Court on Thursday, 16 April and is currently awaiting sentencing.

In the application for the review, dated 15 May, Brighton and Hove’s divisional commander Chief Superintendent Nick May said there are concerns about alcohol abuse on the premises.

The application for review said: “It has become clear that staff from this premises drink on site while the premises is open or after the premises has closed.

“On the specific evening in question, the victim had been poured a drink by the offender, which had been left in the kitchen.

“[Redacted] stated it tasted more of alcohol (possibly rum) than it did of Coke.”

Sussex Police are also concerned about the removal of CCTV, immigration issues and has concerns about both the designated premises supervisor and premises licence holder.

When the serious incident occurred, Sussex Police states the CCTV was turned off, and the camera moved.

Police investigations after the incident found the CCTV hard drive was missing, and wires were left exposed.

The premises licence holder received a warning letter from Brighton and Hove City Council licensing department in January 2020, when officer Donna Lynsdale could not view CCTV at the site.

Ms Lynsdale backs Sussex Police’s call to remove the licence.

When police went to the restaurant following the attempted rape, they also found two of the three staff working that day were doing so illegally.

Sussex Immigration, Compliance and Enforcement team supported these findings.

One was an illegal immigrant who had failed to follow bail conditions and was considered an “immigration absconder” since October 2010, with no right to work in the UK.

The other person was a chef who was a verified asylum seeker who should not be working. He was also found working there again on 8 April.

During investigations, Sussex Police found the named designated premise supervisor Ketheesan Tharmasseelan, who has overall responsibility for alcohol sales, was rarely at the Wimpy and lacked knowledge of the business.

The force also said the premise licence holder Kapilraj Vigneswaran showed “poor management, diligence and lack of responsibility for being a personal licence holder”.

Its application concludes: “Due to the seriousness of the evidence identified in this review and the general failings of the management regime, it is difficult to see what further conditions or other measures could be adopted that would adequately promote the licensing objectives.”

The panel of three city councillor holds its virtual meeting at 10am on Tuesday 7 July.

It is webcast on the authority’s website under the Your Council section at brighton-hove.gov.uk.